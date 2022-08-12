Shreveport man charged in Longview, Louisiana jewelry store heists

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2022 at 3:43 pm

SHREVEPORT, La. – A Shreveport man wanted for a string of jewelry store heists in Texas and Louisiana is in custody in Natchitoches Parish. According to our news partner KETK, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office says 39-year-old Lester Ray Moody was arrested during a traffic stop on Interstate 49 near Cypress on Wednesday morning after an NPSO detective spotted him at a nearby business and called for backup. The sheriff’s office says investigators in Longview, Texas, had identified Moody from surveillance video at the Longview Mall on July 1, where a man later identified as Moody and an unidentified woman robbed a Kay Jewelers by posing as customers who asked to look at jewelry before spraying an employee with pepper spray and making off with the goods.

Go Back