New headquarters for TFD

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2022 at 3:43 pm

TYLER – The Tyler Fire Department has new headquarters at West Front Street and Hill Avenue. According to our news partner KETK, on Thursday afternoon, the grand opening of the new facility was celebrated just blocks away from the previous headquarters. Fire Chief David Coble says it’s been a years-long process. “Our building is right in the center of about 30,000 cars passing us every day. We also have a marquee sign out front where we can put fire messages on fire preventions so people can be well informed of what’s going on. We will also use it as a recruitment tool when we get ready to hire at the first of next year,” said Chief Coble. Officials also say the new facility will allow for a better and more secure space to not only work but also hold classes and store important fire equipment. To save a dollar during construction, the fire department was able to take and reuse some materials from the old Harvey Convention Center.

