Longview police arrest man in teen’s murder after brief standoff

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2022 at 12:24 pm

LONGVIEW – The Longview Police Department says a man was arrested Thursday in connection to the shooting death of a Longview teen. According to our news partner KETK, the Longview SWAT team was called to the scene and detained Lederrion Devonte Johnson, 29, around 3:00 p.m. without incident after a standoff on North Spur 63. Johnson was charged with murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and felon in possession of a firearm. Rahsaan Jefferson was killed after a shooting on Monday at the Preserve Apartments. He was an incoming student at Longview High School.

Go Back