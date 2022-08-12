Cinnamon Toast Crunch gets a spicy twist

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2022 at 10:46 am

(NEW YORK) -- Ever wondered what cereal would taste like if it was spicy?

Thanks to Cinnamon Toast Crunch you don't have to wonder any more.

The classic cereal brand is giving their sweet cinnamon taste a spicy twist and a new name: CinnaFuego Toast Crunch.

According to the brand, the new cereal looks the same as the original with "the added hot sensation of a spicy pepper." You heard that right.

"CTC is always looking to give our fans the most absurd and exciting experiences," Mindy Murray, General Mills' senior marketing communications manager, said in a press release.

CinnaFuego Toast Crunch is sold in a new resealable pouch so consumers can enjoy the new spicy cereal as a snack.

"We can't wait for CTC lovers to try CinnaFuego, and if they dare, eat it with some milk for breakfast," Murray added.

Shop the new spicy cereal for $5.48 while supplies last.

