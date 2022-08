Polio discovered in New York City wastewater samples

(NEW YORK) -- Health officials announced Friday that polio has been detected in wastewater samples in New York City.

It comes just a few weeks after a case of polio was detected in Rockland County, located north of the city.

Story developing...

