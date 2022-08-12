Longview Housing Authority opens applications for Housing Choice Voucher Program

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2022 at 10:56 am

LONGVIEW — The Longview Housing Authority is accepting applications for the Housing Choice Voucher Program. Applications will be accepted online at this link from 8 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Aug. 18. If you require a reasonable accommodation in order to participate in LHA’s affordable housing program(s) or services, contact the Longview Housing Authority at lha@longviewtexas.gov.

Go Back