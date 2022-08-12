Today is Friday August 12, 2022
Popular Always Pan gets a mini version

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2022 at 9:26 am
(NEW YORK) -- What's better than The Always Pan? A Mini Always Pan!

After much demand from consumers, Our Place has introduced a smaller version of their Always Pan and Perfect Pot.

"We got hundreds of requests for a smaller Always Pan and Perfect Pot for studio apartments, dorm rooms, travel, and also just for something to use when you're cooking for one," Shiza Shahid, co-founder of Our Place, said in a press release.

The minis have the same features as the full-size versions like nontoxic and nonstick ceramic coating.

"The minis are everything you've come to love about Our Place cookware, but now in a smaller size designed for versatility and convenience," Shahid added.

You can shop the mini versions as a set or on their own.

