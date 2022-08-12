Trump investigation live updates: Former president calls for ‘immediate release’ of warrant

(WASHINGTON) -- The FBI executed an unprecedented raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on Monday in search of evidence reportedly tied to his alleged mishandling of government documents.

It's believed to be the first search by the federal agency of the residence of a current or former U.S. president. Sources told ABC News that the raid was related to the 15 boxes of documents that Trump took to his Palm Beach home when he departed the White House -- some of which the National Archives has said were marked classified.

Trump and other Republicans have sharply criticized the raid as a partisan attack and have demanded an explanation.

Here's how the news is developing. All times Eastern:

Aug 12, 7:07 AM EDT

Trump calls for 'immediate release' of search warrant

Former President Donald Trump is calling for "the immediate release" of the warrant that allowed FBI agents to search his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday.

"Not only will I not oppose the release of documents related to the unAmerican, unwarranted, and unnecessary raid and break-in of my home in Palm Beach, Florida, Mar-a-Lago, I am going a step further by ENCOURAGING the immediate release of those documents, even though they have been drawn up by radical left Democrats and possible future political opponents, who have a strong and powerful vested interest in attacking me much as they have done for the last 6 years," Trump said late Thursday in a post on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"This unprecedented political weaponization of law enforcement is inappropriate and highly unethical," he added. "The world is watching as our Country is being brought to a new low, not only on our border, crime, economy, energy, national security, and so much more, but also with respect to our sacred elections!"

-ABC News' Katherine Faulders

