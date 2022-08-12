Today is Friday August 12, 2022
DOJ believes Trump held onto sensitive classified documents and associates questioned, sources say

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2022 at 6:05 am
Brandon Bell/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Multiple sources familiar with the investigation say the Justice Department and the FBI believed former President Donald Trump continued to keep sensitive classified documents that had national security implications and that in recent weeks additional information came in suggesting that Trump was not complying with requests to provide the information the Justice Department believed he had in his possession.

The information was sensitive enough that authorities wanted to take it back into possession immediately.

Additional sources tell ABC News part of the information investigators were looking for included material labeled “special access” which is material accessible only by the highest level security clearances only available to a specific limited number of individuals.

Multiple sources tell ABC News federal investigators have questioned many individuals close to the former president about these materials including some members of his current staff in addition to some former White House officials.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



