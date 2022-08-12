Scoreboard roundup — 8/11/22

(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Cleveland 4, Detroit 3

Houston 7, Texas 3

Kansas City 5, Chi White Sox 3

Boston 4, Baltimore 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Miami 3, Philadelphia 0

Colorado 8, St. Louis 6

Arizona 9, Pittsburgh 3

Chi Cubs 4, Cincinnati 2

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON

NY Giants 23, New England 21

Baltimore 23, Tennessee 10

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Las Vegas 89, Chicago 78

Connecticut 93, Los Angeles 69

