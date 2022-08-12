Scoreboard roundup — 8/11/22

Scoreboard roundup — 8/11/22Posted/updated on: August 12, 2022 at 5:44 am
(NEW YORK) -- Here are the scores from Thursday's sports events:
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Cleveland 4, Detroit 3
Houston 7, Texas 3
Kansas City 5, Chi White Sox 3
Boston 4, Baltimore 3
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Miami 3, Philadelphia 0
Colorado 8, St. Louis 6
Arizona 9, Pittsburgh 3
Chi Cubs 4, Cincinnati 2
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE PRESEASON
NY Giants 23, New England 21
Baltimore 23, Tennessee 10
WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Las Vegas 89, Chicago 78
Connecticut 93, Los Angeles 69
