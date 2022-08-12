Two dead, four injured in riot at northern Mexico border prison

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2022 at 7:49 am

MEXICO CITY (AP) – Mexican officials say two inmates are dead following a fight between rival gangs at a prison in Ciudad Juarez, a city across the border from El Paso, Texas. The prosecutors’ office in the border state of Chihuahua said Thursday that authorities had called in the army and National Guard to control the fight. The office said the dispute at the Number 3 prison was between “rival gangs,” but did not identify which groups were involved. Prosecutors had earlier reported three dead, but later said two died and four inmates were injured in the fight. Ciudad Juarez has seen years of battles between gangs like the Artistas Asesinos, backed by the Sinaloa cartel, and the La Linea and Aztecas gangs and the Juarez cartel.

