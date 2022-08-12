Today is Friday August 12, 2022
Authorities capture Wisconsin fugitive in Ohio

Posted/updated on: August 12, 2022 at 7:49 am
MADISON, Wis. (AP) – Authorities have captured a Wisconsin fugitive in Ohio after a nine-month search. The U.S. Marshals Service says a task force of marshals and police found Robert Johnson Jr. at a residence in Toledo on Wednesday. Johnson fled in a vehicle but crashed it as police gave chase and was apprehended. The marshals service says Johnson escaped from custody in November 2021 while a private company was transporting him from Laredo, Texas, to jail in Janesville, Wisconsin. Johnson is wanted on charges of escape, drug possession, a sex offender registration violation and a parole violation. He was on parole for an armed robbery conviction.



