And the hypocrisy just keeps on comin’.

Posted/updated on: August 11, 2022 at 5:10 pm

Were it not for the human suffering we might all enjoy a chuckle at the expense of Mayor Muriel Bowser of Washington, D.C. She’s been squealing like the proverbial stuck pig over the busloads of illegal migrants arriving in her city – buses that are courtesy of Gov. Gregg Abbott of Texas and Gov. Doug Ducey of Arizona.

To make a point desperately in need of making, both governors have sent buses full of illegal migrants – who were apprehended at the southern border and then turned loose – packing off to D.C. Unlike the planeloads of the same sort of migrants that the Biden administration has been loading up and flying to cities all over the country, these migrants got on the buses voluntarily.

It’s hard not to smile when you watch liberalism boomerang on liberals. Mayor Bowser, like her counterparts in places like New York and San Francisco, is proud to proclaim that Washington, D.C. is a “sanctuary city” for illegal migrants. At least she so proclaimed until she was confronted with the reality of what that actually means in practical terms.

Mayor Bowser has no problem, of course, with hundreds of thousands of migrants illegally entering the country every month – so long as she doesn’t have to deal with the consequences. So long as the burden on social services like shelters, food banks, hospitals, law enforcement, etc., etc., etc. falls on the shoulders of the mayors of towns in Texas and Arizona, Ms. Bowser is all for letting anybody in who wants to come.

But let just 6,000 illegal migrants – out of an estimated 3.5 million let in so far since Biden took office – land in D.C. demanding food, housing, and health care – and suddenly, according to Mayor Bowser, it’s a humanitarian crisis.

The arrogance of northeast liberals is breathtaking. Had the illegal migrants that got on the buses bound for D.C. not done so, they’d be in Texas cities like Edinburg, Kingsville, McAllen and Brownsville. They’d be in Austin, San Antonio, Houston and Dallas. They’d be burdening schools, hospitals, local charities and local social services agencies in those cities.

But none of that is Muriel Bowser’s problem. That’s Texas’s problem. And who cares about Texas? It’s a red state, for crying out loud. It’s full of Trump supporters. It’s somewhere out there in the way, far away west so far away from the sophistication of Washington and New York that it can’t possibly matter to anyone who matters.

Six thousand. Out of 3.5 million in less than two years. And now it’s a humanitarian crisis. Call out the National Guard, says Mayor Bowser. Congress must provide more money and resources, she says.

The hypocrisy is simply amazing.

So, your honor, if 6,000 illegal migrants has you in crisis there in D.C., with your population of 5.4 million, perhaps Mayor Al Arreola of Del Rio, Texas can be of help. His city has a population of 35,000 and he’s been dealing with this for a while.

Give him a ring, I’m sure he’ll take your call.

Go Back