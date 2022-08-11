Today is Thursday August 11, 2022
Kenan Thompson gets Hollywood Walk of Fame star

Posted/updated on: August 11, 2022 at 4:59 pm
Ahead of hosting the 2022 Emmy Awards next month, nearly 20-year Saturday Night Live veteran Kenan Thompson was awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Thursday.

His former SNL co-star Leslie Jones was on hand to help unveil the walk's 2,728th star. They were also joined by comedian and actor JB Smoove, and Josh Server, who starred with a young Kenan on the Nickelodeon show All That.

"When we were kids, Kenan had this confidence," Server said while at the podium with Kenan and his young daughters, Georgia and Gianna. "So many of us spend years trying to find who were are, and what makes us unique and special ... Kenan just had that."

"We are brothers," Server said, "The world is a happier, funnier place because of those rare gifts you shared with us all."

For his part, Kenan said, "From the bottom of my heart ... It's really been my pleasure. I do comedy. It's fun, I don't see it as work ... I just wanna be a good partner in the world, a good human being."

He also promised to high-five all the fans who lined up along the famous street.

Thompson's star is located at 6627 Hollywood Blvd., "right next to the GOAT, Lorne Michaels," he said of his SNL boss.

