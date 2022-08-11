NTSB: Plane involved in deadly crash had maintenance issues

Posted/updated on: August 11, 2022 at 4:40 pm

SEGUIN (AP) — Federal investigators say a small plane that crashed near San Antonio last month, killing two people and a dog, was having engine trouble before takeoff. The single-engine Piper PA-28-235 crashed and burned shortly after takeoff from a private airstrip near Seguin on July 22. In a preliminary report issued Thursday, the National Transportation Safety Board said the passenger told a friend in a video call before takeoff that she and the pilot were having unspecified maintenance issues and the pilot was having trouble starting the engine. Investigators said an examination of the wreckage revealed no obvious mechanical problems.

