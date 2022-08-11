Today is Thursday August 11, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


NTSB: Plane involved in deadly crash had maintenance issues

Posted/updated on: August 11, 2022 at 4:40 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SEGUIN (AP) — Federal investigators say a small plane that crashed near San Antonio last month, killing two people and a dog, was having engine trouble before takeoff. The single-engine Piper PA-28-235 crashed and burned shortly after takeoff from a private airstrip near Seguin on July 22. In a preliminary report issued Thursday, the National Transportation Safety Board said the passenger told a friend in a video call before takeoff that she and the pilot were having unspecified maintenance issues and the pilot was having trouble starting the engine. Investigators said an examination of the wreckage revealed no obvious mechanical problems.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC