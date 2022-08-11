At least 31 people injured on ride at Legoland park in Germany, police say

(GUENZBURG, Germany) -- Dozens of people were injured on a ride at an amusement park in Germany on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred at a Legoland park in Günzburg in Bavaria.

At least 31 people were injured in the accident, including one severely, a local police spokesperson confirmed to ABC News. It is unclear how many people have been hospitalized.

Several helicopters responded to the scene.

All passengers have been removed from the ride, which will remain closed, police said.

Investigators will be on the scene Friday, police said.

ABC News did not immediately receive a response from the amusement park when seeking comment.

Last week, a person died in a roller coaster accident at another German amusement park, Klotti Park, after falling off the ride, officials said. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

