Today is Thursday August 11, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Donald Trump received subpoena in spring for documents not turned over to investigators: Sources

Posted/updated on: August 11, 2022 at 1:26 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Former President Donald Trump received a subpoena in the spring for documents related to what Trump is believed to have failed to turn over to federal investigators, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

It is not immediately clear what specifically the subpoena was seeking and whether Trump provided any documents in response to the subpoena, the sources said.

The subpoena came in the spring and played a role in a visit by federal investigators in June, the sources said.

CNN and The New York Times were first to report the information about the subpoena.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC