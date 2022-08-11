Donald Trump received subpoena in spring for documents not turned over to investigators: Sources

(NEW YORK) -- Former President Donald Trump received a subpoena in the spring for documents related to what Trump is believed to have failed to turn over to federal investigators, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

It is not immediately clear what specifically the subpoena was seeking and whether Trump provided any documents in response to the subpoena, the sources said.

The subpoena came in the spring and played a role in a visit by federal investigators in June, the sources said.

CNN and The New York Times were first to report the information about the subpoena.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

