Jennifer Hudson says she hopes her new talk show helps people find their own “superpower”

Posted/updated on: August 11, 2022 at 1:08 pm

Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution

EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson has never played a superhero, but she says she's hoping to create some with her eponymous new talk show.

In a new promo, the multitalent enthuses, "I hope my fans experience a good time."

She adds, "I hope they discover their superpower, and I hope they feel on top of the world by the time they leave The Jennifer Hudson Show."

"Let's go live life, baby!" she smiles.

Producers tease, "The series will feature celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations and music."

They add that J Hud "will use her powerful voice in a new way, bringing fun, uplifting, and empowering conversations to the forefront, shining a light on extraordinary stories, talents and passions," calling the talk show "a destination to laugh, learn and feel inspired."

The syndicated chat show debuts September 12.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back