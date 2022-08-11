Today is Thursday August 11, 2022
Beto O'Rourke responds to heckler over Uvalde with expletive

August 11, 2022
AUSTIN (AP) — Democrat Beto O’Rourke responded to a heckler at a campaign stop with an expletive after the Texas gubernatorial candidate heard a cackled laugh while criticizing the ease in which the Uvalde elementary school gunman obtained an AR-15-style rifle. By Thursday, video of O’Rourke lashing out at the person during a town hall in rural Mineral Wells had drawn millions of views on social media. It’s the latest instance in which O’Rourke has gotten attention over his calls for stricter gun laws following one of the deadliest classroom shootings in U.S. history. O’Rourke has called for raising the legal age to purchase such rifles from 18 to 21 years old during his campaign against two-term incumbent Republican Gov. Greg Abbott.



