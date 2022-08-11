Body of missing Henderson woman found in her vehicle

Posted/updated on: August 11, 2022 at 11:00 am

SMITH COUNTY — The body of a missing Henderson woman was found in her vehicle on Tuesday in Smith County. Betty Rowland (Pemberton) was last seen on Aug. 1. Police said she may have been suffering from dementia. According to our news partner KETK, a landowner saw a vehicle and called law enforcement to investigate. Rowland’s vehicle was in a “slightly wooded area,” several hundred yards off of CR 290 in Smith County. Authorities say that foul play is not suspected, but the case is under investigation. Henderson Police Department thanked the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the Smith County Constable’s Office, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Public Safety, “who conducted an aerial search in Smith County, as well as many other agencies that were so helpful with information and manpower during this search that began on August 2.” HPD said their thoughts and prayers are with the family.

Go Back