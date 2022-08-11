In Brief: Trailer for ‘The Menu’ is served, and more

Amazon Prime Video has debuted the trailer for Catherine Called Birdy, Lena Dunham's new film about girl's search for gender equality. The third feature film from the creator of the HBO series Girls, is set in a Medieval English village in 1290, where teen Lady Catherine, a.k.a. Birdy -- played by Bella Ramsey -- is assigned to find a husband. Her greedy but poor father, portrayed by Andrew Scott, wants to capitalize to save their manor, but Catherine refuses to comply. Joe Alwyn, Ralph Ineson, Billie Piper, Isis Hainsworth and Russell Brand also star. Catherine Called Birdy opens in limited release September 23 and streams on Amazon Prime Video October 7...

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law star Tatiana Maslany will executive-produce and star in the upcoming AMC series Invitation to a Bonfire, the cable channel announced on Wednesday. Inspired by Vladimir and Vera Nabokov’s co-dependent marriage, the series, per AMC, follows Zoya -- played by Skins' Freya Mavor -- "a young Russian immigrant and groundskeeper, who is drawn into a lethal love triangle with the school’s newest faculty member -- an enigmatic novelist, portrayed by Pilou Asbæk -- and his bewitching wife," played by Maslany...

The official trailer for the dark comedy/thriller The Menu dropped on Wednesday. The film follows "a couple -- played by The Queen's Gambit's Anya Taylor-Joy and Mad Max: Fury Road's Nicholas Hoult -- that travels to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef -- portrayed by The Grand Budapest Hotel's Ralph Fiennes -- has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises." John Leguizamo, Judith Light and Hong Chau also star. The Menu’s release date is currently set for November 18...





