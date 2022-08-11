Today is Thursday August 11, 2022
Georgia troops return after deploying amid war in Ukraine

Posted/updated on: August 11, 2022 at 4:47 am
FORT STEWART, Ga. (AP) – More than 3,800 Army soldiers are returning home to Georgia five months after their rapid deployment to Europe after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Several hundred troops arrived Tuesday at Fort Stewart to be reunited with spouses and children waving flags and homemade signs. Army officials say the rest of the 3rd Infantry Division’s 1st Armored Brigade is expected home by the end of August. The brigade’s soldiers spent months training in Germany with NATO allies to deter Russia from escalating hostilities in Europe. They were called up suddenly to deploy overseas in early March barely a week after Ukraine was invaded. The U.S. is sending a brigade of the 1st Cavalry Division from Fort Hood, Texas, to take their place.



