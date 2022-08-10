FBI Director declines to comment on Mar-a-Lago raid, but decries threats against law enforcement

(OMAHA, Neb.) — Answering questions at the FBI Omaha, Nebraska field office, FBI Director Christopher Wray said Wednesday he couldn’t talk about FBI agents searching Mar-a-Lago, the home of former President Donald Trump, but did say that he is “always concerned” about the threats to law enforcement.

“Well, as I’m sure you can appreciate that’s not something I can talk about,” Wray said, becoming the first senior Justice Department official to decline to comment on the record and on camera about the search of the former president’s estate.

Multiple sources confirmed to ABC News that former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was raided by FBI agents on Monday.

The sources told ABC News that the search began at around 10 a.m.

The former president put out a statement Monday evening saying federal investigators were there and that they had even gotten into his safe.

It is standard Justice Department practice to not comment on ongoing investigations.

There is an uptick in violent threats against rank and file FBI agents in the wake of the raid, senior law enforcement officials told ABC News.

While not directly addressing those threats, Wray said any threat against law enforcement is cause for concern.

“Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter what anyone is upset about,” Wray said. “In the last few years we’ve had an alarming rise in violence against law enforcement.”

The Director said it takes a “special person” to sacrifice his or her life for a stranger, and that is what law enforcement officers, including FBI agents, do every day.

