Today is Wednesday August 10, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Johnny Depp’s acting return teased in new photo

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2022 at 4:59 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


ABC/Randy Holmes

Johnny Depp's return to the cameras after his legal victory in his defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard is already underway.

The French film company Why Not Productions has released an image of the actor in full historical dress and make-up as King Louis XV in French director Maïwenn’s based-on-real-life love story Jeanne du Barry.

The actor, who is fluent in French, is pictured in profile in a king's finery: wearing a powdered wig tied into a ponytail and topped with a white, feathered hat. Masking his eyes is a provocative black blindfold.

According to Variety, the film follows the titular character whom the director is playing herself: Jeanne was a courtesan who managed to charm the monarch while keeping her class and profession a secret to him.

The film got underway weeks ago, the production company revealed, and is shooting on location in and around France.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC