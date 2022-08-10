Some Tyler ISD employees to be able to carry guns through the Guardian Plan

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2022 at 4:53 pm

TYLER – The Tyler Independent School District Board of Trustees gave the go-ahead for the Guardian Plan on Monday during a workshop, according to our news partner KETK. This will allow some employees to carry certain firearms. They will be selected by the board of trustees and the superintendent to have firearms at schools, board meetings and other school events on district property. “The district sees this as an extra line of defense to ensure the safety of our students and staff and will always first rely on our Tyler ISD police force and partnerships with local law enforcement agencies,” said Tyler ISD Superintendent Dr. Marty L. Crawford. Apart from the Guardian Plan, Tyler ISD is going to hire more Tyler ISD police officers. There will now be 34 officers in total, so there will be an armed officer at every elementary school campus and more than one armed officer at the secondary schools.

District employees who are selected to carry a firearm will need to complete hours of training in crisis intervention, management of hostage situations and other issues decided by the board. Tyler ISD is also going to maintain its partnerships with the Tyler Police Department, Smith County Sheriff’s Office, the constable’s office, federal agencies and the Tyler Fire Marshal.

Go Back