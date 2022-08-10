Today is Wednesday August 10, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Amanda Seyfried regrets filming nude scenes at 19: “I wanted to keep my job”

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2022 at 3:48 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Seyfried in "The Dropout" -- Hulu

The Dropout's Amanda Seyfried admits to having some regrets about filming a nude scene when she was 19 years old, saying she did it because she felt it was the only way to keep her job.

“Being 19, walking around without my underwear on -- like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen?” the 36-year-old actress tells Porter. “Oh, I know why: I was 19 and I didn’t want to upset anybody, and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why.”

Seyfried says she “wishes she could be coming up now, in an era where intimacy coordinators are an on-set requirement and actors are in a better position to speak up.”

Seyfriend received her first Emmy nod last month for her performance as Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in Hulu’s The Dropout.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC