Tyler Water announces plans to increase monthly bills

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2022 at 2:28 pm

TYLER – The city announced Tyler Water Utilities (TWU) plans to change how customers are charged, no longer subsidizing the first 2,000 gallons in favor of charging for total water use. If approved, TWU customers will see an increase of about $20 to their monthly bill. City Manager Edward Broussard said. “These rates are needed to maintain the quality of these services and sustain the system in the long term.” The new billing structure is set to be phased in over the next five years as a part of the fiscal year 2023 budget process. Customers will be charged the same rate regardless of utilization. The city said it plans to spend $24.4 million in cash and bond funds on water and sewer improvement projects in the coming year. Residential solid waste fees will also increase by $1.28 for twice-weekly collection. The budget’s final adoption is scheduled for 9 a.m. at the Sept. 14 meeting at Tyler City Hall, and the public is available to give their input on the budget at the Aug. 24 and Sept. 14 meetings.

Go Back