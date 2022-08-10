Discovery+ teases “explosive” Armie Hammer documentary series, ‘House of Hammer’

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2022 at 2:07 pm

Discovery+

Discovery+ has announced an "explosive" look into the salacious allegations that have derailed the career of The Lone Ranger and The Social Network star Armie Hammer.

Hammer was accused of rape and abuse, and of sending a series of direct messages that dealt with sex and cannibalism. Hammer's attorneys have claimed all of his relationships have been consensual.

"The accusations of rape and abuse brought against Armie Hammer in the last few years are just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Hammer family," the network teases.

Hammer is the son of businessman Michael Armand Hammer and a great-grandson of the oil tycoon Armand Hammer.

"Featuring exclusive access and shocking revelations, the documentary takes viewers inside the Hammer family’s dark power plays over the course of three revealing hours," Discovery+ continues.

Jason Sarlanis, the streamer's head of crime and investigative content, adds, "With House of Hammer, we witness truly disturbing details and sinister secrets that money and power couldn’t hide forever.

"This documentary provides an important platform for the incredibly courageous women who came forward to share their stories, and we hope their courage inspires others to continue meaningful conversations around abuse in our society."

The trailer for the series features voicemails purportedly from Hammer, who is reportedly in treatment for alcohol and other addictions.

The series debuts September 2.

(Video contains censored profanity)

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back