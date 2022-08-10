Jon Hamm joining Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show’

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2022 at 1:37 pm

Photo: Cheryl Mann

Mad Man veteran Jon Hamm is joining another acclaimed series.

Apple TV+ announced the addition to the cast, noting the Emmy winner will play Paul Marks, a "corporate titan who sets his sights" on the network on which the series' The Morning Show airs.

The show's second season centered on drama within UBA, the fictitious network on which the series' AM chat show airs, and also the personal struggles of both Reese Witherspoon's anchor Bradley, and her disgraced colleague Alex, played by Jennifer Aniston.

The network says season three of the show, starring and produced by Witherspoon and Aniston, gets underway later this month.

