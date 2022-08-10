Today is Wednesday August 10, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Jon Hamm joining Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show’

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2022 at 1:37 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Photo: Cheryl Mann

Mad Man veteran Jon Hamm is joining another acclaimed series.

Apple TV+ announced the addition to the cast, noting the Emmy winner will play Paul Marks, a "corporate titan who sets his sights" on the network on which the series' The Morning Show airs.

The show's second season centered on drama within UBA, the fictitious network on which the series' AM chat show airs, and also the personal struggles of both Reese Witherspoon's anchor Bradley, and her disgraced colleague Alex, played by Jennifer Aniston.

The network says season three of the show, starring and produced by Witherspoon and Aniston, gets underway later this month.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC