Hello, Sidney? Neve Campbell discusses whether she’d return to the ‘Scream’ franchise

Campbel in 2021's "Scream" -- Paramount Pictures/Brownie Harris

Neve Campbell is opening up about her future -- or lack thereof -- in the Scream franchise.



The actress, who played hard-to-kill heroine Sidney Prescott in five Scream films, announced in June that she was stepping away from the series over an apparent salary dispute.

In a statement at the time, she said, "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise."

She called the move a "very difficult decision."



However, Campbell recently told Entertainment Tonight the coffin isn't nailed shut on her possible return to the series.

"I care about these movies," Campbell said. "If they were to come to me with an amount that felt in keeping with ... the value that I bring them, I would certainly consider it."

The Party of Five alum praised the directors of the fifth Scream movie, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, and wished them luck on the next film.



However, she stood firm in her decision to walk away from the series: "My feeling truly is, had I been a man in this franchise -- 25 years, five movies -- the offer would have been very different," she said, explaining women should be "on par financially with men."

"I fought for a long time to have that be a part of my life and ... I really just didn't feel that what was offered to me really equated to what I bring to these films -- the value that I bring to these films and that Sidney brings to these films," she said.

"The idea of being on set and feeling taken for granted or taken advantage of just seemed impossible for me to endure, to be honest."

Scream 6 is reportedly set for a 2023 release.

