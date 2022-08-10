Tyler ISD cracks down on vaping

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2022 at 9:56 am

TYLER — With a new school year comes a renewed effort to crack down on the issue of vaping in Tyler ISD. “Vaping is a serious issue with our youth,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Crawford said. “You can’t buy bourbon in Tyler, Texas, but our youth can get their hands on vapes on almost every corner around town. We are educators, not health monitors. Any help you can give us, city, county, and legislators, we would really appreciate it!” The district has installed more than seventy vape detectors at all four high schools and the Career & Technology Center with the message to students, “you will get caught.” Additional vape detectors will be added to the middle schools this year, and vape detectors were included in the 2021 Bond for the new Hubbard Middle School and new Early College High School (ECHS).

The district is also tightening its policy regarding vaping. If a student is caught with a vape or e-cigarette, they will be sent to the Discipline Alternative Education Program (DAEP). “Students who violate the electronic cigarette provisions shall be placed in a DAEP for no less than ten days even on a first offense,” Director of Constituent Services John Johnson said. “We hope parents take this time to talk to their children about the ramifications of vaping on school property. “

It is illegal for anyone under the age of 21 to possess tobacco products, electronic cigarette devices, or vaping products. Students caught with vaping products on Tyler ISD grounds will receive a Class C Misdemeanor citation and a fine of up to $100. If that vaping device has any other substance in it, such as THC oil, the student will be arrested with felony charges.

