Longview ISD officials: ‘Our hearts are broken’ after incoming high school student fatally shot

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2022 at 8:33 am

LONGVIEW — Longview ISD officials said their “hearts are broken” after an incoming high school student died on Tuesday. “Longview Independent School District is shocked and saddened to learn about the tragic death of incoming Longview High School freshman Rahsaan ‘Bobo’ Jefferson,” said the school district. According to our news partner KETK, Longview police said Jefferson died folowing a shooting at the Preserve Apartments on West Avalon Avenue on Monday night. The school district extended their condolences to Rahsaan’s loved ones. “To lose any member of our Lobo family hurts, but especially one so young,” said James Brewer, the Longview High School Principal. “Crisis counselors and campus administrators will be on hand for any students and staff who need assistance.”

Rahsaan’s friends and teammates called him “Bobo.” He was a talented student-athlete at Foster Middle School. This summer, Rahsaan had joined the Lobos freshman football team. Coach John King told his players about the student’s passing on Tuesday and grief counselors were available. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Rahsaan’s loved ones during this difficult time,” said King. The district also asked people to respect the family and friends’ privacy at this time.

Detectives are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110, or send a tip anonymously to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online here.

