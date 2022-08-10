Two soldiers killed, three injured in weather-related incident in Georgia

Posted/updated on: August 10, 2022 at 5:54 am

quavondo/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Two soldiers from Fort Benning have died and three others were injured in a weather-related event in northern Georgia, an official said Tuesday.

The incident took place at Yonah Mountain, located near Dahlonega, a spokesperson for the Army's Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs Office said in a statement.

The three injured soldiers were treated by an Army medic on the scene before being transferred to a local hospital, the spokesperson said, where they remain under the care of hospital staff.

Their names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

This is the second event involving weather and Army fatalities in Georgia in three weeks.

On July 20, a U.S. Army Reserve soldier was killed and another nine were injured following a lightning strike while training at Fort Gordon.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back