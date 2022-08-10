Mindy Kaling addresses rumors that her ex B.J. Novak is her children’s father

Mindy Kaling is paying no mind to speculation that her ex B.J. Novak is the father of her children.

"It doesn't bother me," the 43-year-old, who is mom to four-year-old Katherine and one-year-old Spencer, said of the rumors in an interview with Marie Claire published Tuesday.

"He's the godparent to both my kids — and they have such a great relationship — and so far [the rumors haven’t] affected my happiness at all, it hasn't affected my kids or BJ," she continued. "If that's what is going to be titillating to people, I'll take it."

Since welcoming her children, Kaling has remained tight-lipped about their conception and their father and there's a reason for that.

"I want them to be old enough to talk to me about it and [tell me] how they want me to talk about it," The Office alum explained. "I'm the only parent my kids have…I think I err on the side of super cautious so that there's less things that they can potentially be mad at me about down the line."

Kaling and Novak dated on and off from 2004 until 2007.

