1 dead, others injured after bus overturns on NJ Turnpike

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2022 at 8:11 pm

Oliver Helbig/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — One person is dead and "multiple" others are injured after a bus overturned on the New Jersey Turnpike Tuesday, according to state police.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back