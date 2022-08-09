Today is Tuesday August 09, 2022
White House takes credit for decline in gas prices

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2022 at 6:40 pm
Grace Cary via Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- The White House credits the drop in gas prices to President Joe Biden’s million-barrels-a-day strategic oil reserve release and his engagement with oil companies.


They say this strategy helped bring gas prices down below $4 a gallon in many parts of the country. 


White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre recalled the near-dollar-a-gallon gas price jump this summer.


“This is the fastest decline in gas prices in over a decade,” she touted.

She also hopes this drop in gas prices will have an effect on tomorrow's Consumer Price Index report. Last month's report showed inflation at a 40-year high.
 

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



