Salon shooting suspect indicted for anti-Asian hate crime

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2022 at 4:50 pm

DALLAS (AP) — A man accused of shooting three Asian American women at a hair salon has been indicted on multiple counts, including committing a hate crime. The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment Tuesday of 37-year-old Jeremy Smith for the May 11 shooting at a salon in Dallas’ Koreatown. It alleges Smith entered the salon and fired 13 shots from a .22-caliber rifle, wounding three women and endangering four others. It charges Smith with seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, each with a hate-crime enhancement. Each count is punishable by from five years to life in prison.

