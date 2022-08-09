Today is Tuesday August 09, 2022
ktbb logo
Advertisement


Salon shooting suspect indicted for anti-Asian hate crime

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2022 at 4:50 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


DALLAS (AP) — A man accused of shooting three Asian American women at a hair salon has been indicted on multiple counts, including committing a hate crime. The Dallas County District Attorney’s Office announced the indictment Tuesday of 37-year-old Jeremy Smith for the May 11 shooting at a salon in Dallas’ Koreatown. It alleges Smith entered the salon and fired 13 shots from a .22-caliber rifle, wounding three women and endangering four others. It charges Smith with seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, each with a hate-crime enhancement. Each count is punishable by from five years to life in prison.



Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2022 Copyright ATW Media, LLC