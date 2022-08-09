Today is Tuesday August 09, 2022
Longview teen dies in apartment shooting

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2022 at 4:44 pm
Longview teen dies in apartment shootingLONGVIEW – A Longview teenager died after a shooting at an apartment complex on Monday according to the Longview Police Department. Longview police made it to the Preserve Apartments at 600 West Avalon Avenue around 9:25 p.m. A teenage male was shot and taken to a local hospital in a private vehicle before the officers arrived. The teen later died due to his injuries, said officials. Detectives are still investigating the shooting. Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Longview Police Department at 903-237-1110, or send a tip anonymously to Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP(7867) or online at greggcountycrimestoppers.org.



