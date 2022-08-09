Cleanup underway of oil spill in a Louisiana bay

HOUMA, La. (AP) — The Coast Guard says an oil spill cleanup is underway at a site where an oil tank platform collapsed in a Louisiana bay. A news release late Monday said the spill occurred at Hilcorp’s Caillou Island facility in Terrebonne Bay, Louisiana. The Coast Guard says Hilcorp estimates that less than 14,000 gallons spilled, and no wildlife had been affected as of late Monday. The cause of the collapse is being investigated. The Coast Guard says 4,500 feet of containment boom have been deployed and three skimming vessels and five response vessels were on scene.

