Smith County Judge Moran speaks out against FBI raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2022 at 12:21 pm

Since news broke that the FBI searched former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday, a growing number of Republicans have spoken out against the raid. Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran spoke with KTBB Tuesday morning. Judge Moran said “It’s clear the Democrats are on a political witch hunt against former President Donald Trump. This an unfortunate.” Judge Moran continued, “The raid clearly on Mar-A-Lago is an abuse of power and should not be tolerated in our Nation. November elections can’t come soon enough and switch from what we are seeing now to a government that’s leaning toward Liberty and dedicated to Liberty.” A senior official briefed on Monday’s events said that the Secret Service was notified by the FBI a short time before agents arrived that they would be coming.

The Secret Service validated the search warrant and facilitated entry into the residence, in accordance with a court order, the official said. Secret Service agents were not involved in the search. The Secret Service declined to comment. The White House has otherwise referred requests for comment on the investigation to the Justice Department.

Go Back