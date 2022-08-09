Today is Tuesday August 09, 2022
Biden administration says ‘Remain in Mexico’ policy is over

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2022 at 8:12 am
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Department of Homeland Security says it has ended a Trump-era policy requiring asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico for hearings in U.S. immigration court. The announcement Monday came hours after a judge lifted an order in effect since December that it be reinstated. The timing had been in doubt since the Supreme Court ruled on June 30 that the Biden administration could end the “Remain in Mexico” policy. Homeland Security officials were largely silent, saying they had to wait for the court to certify the ruling and for a Trump-appointed judge to then lift his injunction.



