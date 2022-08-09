Today is Tuesday August 09, 2022
Tyler Police investigate fatal shooting

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2022 at 8:10 am
Tyler Police investigate fatal shootingTYLER — Tyler Police Officers responded to a shooting on W. Morris around 3:00 Monday afternoon. One victim was found in the street with a gunshot wound. He was transported to UT Health on Beckham where he died from his injuries. Another victim transported himself to UT Health on Beckham with gunshot wounds. His condition is unknown at this time. Multiple shell casings were found on scene along with one weapon. No suspects have been identified at this time. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Tyler Police Department at 903-531-1000.



