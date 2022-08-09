‘The Bachelorette’ recap: Logan’s gamble pays off

Gabby and Rachel's high seas journey to find love continued on Monday's The Bachelorette as they and their 14 remaining suitors docked at the city of romance, chocolate and beer -- Bruges!

The trip hit rough waters though, following Logan's shocking confession to host Jesse Palmer that despite accepting a rose from Rachel, his heart was with Gabby.

The 26-year-old videographer, who was to have joined five other men on a group date with Rachel, told the Bachelorette that based on his feelings Gabby, he couldn't go on the date. That led Rachel to cancel the date entirely, frustration the others in the group. However, there was an afterparty that ended with Tino picking up the date rose.

Earlier, Rachel left it up to Gabby to decide whether to send Logan home or let him stay and pursue her, assuring Gabby that she would support her decision either way.

We learned Gabby's answer when, following a group date, Logan showed up at the afterparty, further angering the others. His presence didn't have much of an impact, as Nate walked off with the date rose.

Logan's gamble did ultimately paid off when he was one of four men -- including Jason, Spencer and Erich -- to get a rose from Gabby. Mario and Michael were sent home.

Over on Rachel's side, Zach, Tyler and Ethan got roses, while James "Meatball" was eliminated.

A pair of earlier one-on-one dates ended with Aven and Johnny earning Rachel and Gabby's respective roses.

Here are the remaining 11 men, following Monday's rose ceremony:

Rachel:

Aven, 28, a sales executive from San Diego, California

Ethan, 27, an advertising executive from New York, New York

Tino, 28, a general contractor from Playa Del Rey, California

Tyler, 25, a small business owner from Wildwood, New Jersey

Zach, 25, a tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California

Gabby:

Erich, 29, a real estate analyst from Bedminster, New Jersey

Jason, 30, an investment banker from Santa Monica, California

Johnny, 25, a realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida

Logan, 26, a videographer from San Diego, California

Nate, 33, an electrical engineer from Chicago, Illinois

Spencer, 27, an army officer from Chicago, Illinois

The Bachelorette returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

