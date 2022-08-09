Appeals court restores death sentence for family’s death

HOUSTON (AP) – A federal appeals court has restored the death sentence of a bank robber convicted of killing his best friend, his friend’s fiancee and their three children. In a 32-page opinion, a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday overturned a lower court ruling that would have freed Ronald Jeffery Prible Jr. if the state did not retry Prible within six months. The panel ruled Prible failed to raise issues sufficient to discredit his conviction and sentence. A Harris County jury condemned Prible in 2002 for killing Esteban “Steve? Herrera; Herrera’s fiancee Nilda Tirado; and their children in 1999.

