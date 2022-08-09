Today is Tuesday August 09, 2022
Man on trial in Texas says he did not kill 2 teen daughters

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2022 at 4:49 am
DALLAS (AP) – A man accused of fatally shooting his two teenage daughters in a taxi in the Dallas area in 2008 told jurors in his capital murder trial on Monday that he fled the vehicle before they were killed because he thought someone wanted to kill him. Yaser Said told jurors on Monday: “Definitely not, I did not kill my daughters.” Said evaded arrest for over 12 years following the slayings of his daughters, 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said. Yaser Said, who faces an automatic life sentence if convicted, said he did not turn himself in because he didn’t think he would get a fair trial.



