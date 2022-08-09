Today is Tuesday August 09, 2022
Driver in LA crash that killed 5 charged with murder

Posted/updated on: August 9, 2022 at 4:52 am
LOS ANGELES (AP) – The driver suspected of causing a fiery crash that killed five people, including a pregnant woman, near Los Angeles has been charged with murder. Nicole Lorraine Linton of Texas also was charged Monday with vehicular manslaughter and was ordered held without bail. She didn’t enter a plea Monday at her first court appearance. Prosecutors say her Mercedes-Benz was doing 90 mph last Thursday when it plowed into cars in an intersection in Windsor Hills, setting several on fire. A pregnant mother, her unborn child, 11-month-old son and boyfriend all died in one car. If convicted of all charges, Linton could face up to 90 years to life in prison.



