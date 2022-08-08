Ravens sign K Justin Tucker to four-year NFL extension

By JAMISON HENSLEY

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Justin Tucker signed a four-year extension with the Baltimore Ravens, the team announced Monday, with a source saying it’s worth $24 million and continues to make Tucker the NFL’s highest-paid kicker.

Tucker, the most accurate kicker in NFL history, will earn an average of $6 million per season, the source said, which is $1 million more per season than any other kicker. Tucker’s new deal comes a week after Chris Boswell signed an extension with the Pittsburgh Steelers that had matched Tucker for being the league’s highest-paid kicker at $5 million per season.

Tucker, who had two years left on his current deal, is now signed through 2027 and will receive signing and option bonuses that total $11.5 million, according to the source. The extension also includes $17.5 million guaranteed, the source said, which is $5 million more than any other kicker.

After Monday’s practice, Tucker said being the league’s highest-paid kicker was not at the top of his priority list but “it certainly has a nice ring to it.”

“Listen, this deal, for sure, checks all the boxes for me,” Tucker said. “And for all intents and purposes, this is the type of deal that will more than ensure that I will be a Raven for life. And for that alone, I couldn’t be happier.”

Tucker acknowledged that the deal came together quickly. At a recent practice, he joked with coach John Harbaugh that a deal could get done in five minutes.

“And sure enough, it took about five minutes,” Tucker said. “There’s the saying in business that [with] a good deal, maybe neither side gets exactly what they want and neither side is happy, so it’s a good deal. But in this case, I believe everybody is super stoked, and I think that makes a great deal.”

Tucker, 32, has become one of the NFL’s all-time best kickers in his 10 seasons. Undrafted out of Texas, Tucker currently has the best field goal percentage in NFL history (91%) as well as the league’s record for the longest field goal (66 yards).

He has been named to the All-Pro first team five times, which is two more than any other kicker. Since entering the league in 2012, he ranks first in the NFL in field goals made (326) and points (1,360).

Known for being clutch, Tucker is 16-of-16 on field goals in the final minute of regulation and has converted 58 straight fourth-quarter/overtime tries, marking the NFL’s longest active streak. Last season, his record-setting, 66-yard field goal beat the Detroit Lions as time expired in regulation.

Harbaugh said Tucker is more than the game’s best kicker. He is also a great leader.

“Being out here with the mindset that he takes to it in terms of his work ethic, also his sense of humor, his understanding of the moment,” Harbaugh said. “So, we’re happy to have him back.”

In other news Monday, starting running back J.K. Dobbins was activated off the physically unable to perform list and practiced for the first time since tearing the ACL in his left knee on Aug. 28, 2021. He was limited to individual drills and looked like he was laboring at times. When Baltimore held team drills, Dobbins worked off to the side.

“I thought he looked pretty good in individual [drills],” Harbaugh said. “Maybe we add a little more each day and see how he handles it and how the knee responds. It seems like, so far, so good.”

