‘The Flash’ star Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary in Vermont

Posted/updated on: August 8, 2022 at 5:18 pm

Miller from a April 2022 arrest. -- Credit: Hawaii County Police Department

Ezra Miller is in trouble again.

Days after Warner Bros. Discovery's CEO defended the upcoming standalone movie The Flash -- despite Miller's increasingly frequent run-ins with the law -- the actor has been charged with felony burglary in Vermont.

According to a press release from the Vermont State Police, the charge stems from a home break-in in Stamford, Vermont, on May 1: "The initial findings indicated that several bottles of alcohol were taken from within the residence while the homeowners were not present."

"As a result of an investigation that included surveillance videos and [eyewitness] statements, probable cause was found to charge Ezra M. Miller with the offense of felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling."

Local ABC affiliate WTEN-TV reports Miller was found and arrested on Sunday. He was issued a citation to appear at the Criminal Division of Vermont Superior Court in Bennington on September 26 for arraignment.

This is just the latest legal problem for Miller: In June, two South Dakota parents filed court documents that claimed Miller has been "physically and emotionally abusing" their 18-year-old daughter. Miller allegedly met the young woman when she was 12 and he was 23.

The Fantastic Beasts series star was also accused of "psychologically manipulating, physically intimidating, and endangering the safety and welfare" of the young woman, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Weekly.

That same month, Rolling Stone claimed Miller was keeping a mother and her two young children on his 96-acre Stamford compound. Video provided to Rolling Stone allegedly showed "unattended guns strewn around the home," and that "one of the children -- a one-year-old -- allegedly picked up a loose bullet and put it in her mouth."

Miller was arrested in Hawaii in March and April of this year in separate incidents in which the star was charged, respectively, with disorderly conduct and harassment in one case, and second degree assault in the other.

