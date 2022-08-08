Kaley Cuoco to take a darkly comedic turn in Peacock’s ‘Based on a True Story’

Kaley Cuoco is getting into the true-crime business. The two-time Flight Attendant Emmy winner will star in Based on a True Story, a "dark comedic thriller" series that will stream on Peacock, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Cuoco will play a married woman named Ava Bartlett. Other the details about her character are being kept under wraps.

The streamer teases that the series is "inspired by a bizarre true event" and is "about a realtor, a plumber and a former tennis star whose lives unexpectedly collide, exposing America's obsession with true crime, murder and the slow close toilet seat."

Craig Rosenberg, veteran of The Boys and Preacher, is producing and writing the project, along with Ozark's Jason Bateman.

