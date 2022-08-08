‘Pac-Man’ Fever: Video game star is big-screen bound thanks to ‘Jane The Virgin’ vet’s production company

Sure, Pac-Man has made some pretty big cameos, appearing in shows like The Goldbergs and Stranger Things, and movies like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and the Adam Sandler comedy Pixels -- but he's about to get the spotlight to himself.

Variety reports Justin Baldoni, the Jane The Virgin alum, is producing a movie project starring the beloved video game character, in partnership with the character's legal owners, Japanese entertainment company Bandai Namco Entertainment.

While nothing substantive is known about the project, the trade reports it will be a live-action movie starring the pellet-scarfing character from the beloved 1980 video game.

Pac-Man had a one-hit wonder with "Pac-Man Fever" in 1982 and his own cartoon in the '80s; to this day he graces merchandise the world over.

More recently, he starred in the animated Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures on Disney XD.

No doubt Baldoni's Wayfarer Studios is hoping to cash in on the cache of box office gold rings snagged by another video game lead turned movie star, Sonic The Hedgehog.

The two Sonic films scored more than $708 million at the box office -- while another video game character's live-action turn in theaters, Pokemon's Detective Picachu, made more than $433 million.

That's a lot of quarters.

